Why AI still struggles on the factory floor

Artificial intelligence has promised to transform manufacturing for years, but on the factory floor, results remain uneven, Fast Company writes.

Despite massive investment and rapid advances in AI models, many manufacturers struggle to move beyond pilot projects. Outdated infrastructure, fragmented data systems and unreliable connectivity continue to limit real-world impact in a $2.9 trillion U.S. industry. Experts say most factories still lack the digital foundation AI requires, leaving productivity gains largely theoretical.

While use cases in predictive maintenance and quality control show potential, they demand clean data, modern networks and clear business goals. The path forward, analysts argue, isn’t chasing flashier models but fixing basic systems, aligning AI projects with measurable outcomes and making targeted upgrades such as edge computing.

Manufacturers that modernize thoughtfully could unlock real gains, while those that delay risk falling behind as reindustrialization efforts accelerate.

