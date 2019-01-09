Introducing the Louisiana Political Hall of Fame Class of 2019

The Louisiana Political Hall of Fame has announced its Class of 2019 inductees. This year’s inductees are:

Raymond “Coach” Blanco—Blanco is the husband of former Gov. Kathleen Blanco, with whom he established a polling company that has advised dozens of political candidates and elected officials.

Marion Edwards—A Marksville native, Edwards operated a real estate and insurance agency for 55 years and helped run the campaigns of former Gov. Edwin Edwards. Marion Edwards died in 2013.

Ron Gomez — A Baton Rouge native, Gomez worked in radio and covered the Legislature as well as the tumultuous administration and downfall of Earl Long.

Paul Hardy—A Lafayette native, Hardy was elected as Lt. Gov in 1988 and also served as secretary of transportation and development.

Richard Zuschlag— Born in Greenville, Pennsylvania, Zuschlag founded Acadian Cos. in 1971. He also helped develop Lafayette Parish’s 911 telephone system.

The Legislature established the Louisiana Political Museum and Hall of Fame in 1987. It’s based in Winnfield, birthplace of governors Huey P. Long, Earl K. Long, and O.K. Allen.

