White House looks to dismantle legal basis for most federal climate regulations

The Trump administration plans to repeal the 2009 “endangerment finding,” the Obama-era scientific determination that greenhouse gases pose a threat to public health and welfare, The Wall Street Journal writes.

The move would remove the legal foundation for most federal climate regulations, including vehicle emissions standards and related reporting and compliance requirements. Administration officials say the rollback represents the largest deregulation effort in U.S. history and could cut more than $1 trillion in regulatory costs, lowering average vehicle prices by more than $2,400.

The change would not immediately affect rules governing power plants and other stationary sources, but could open the door to future rollbacks.

Supporters argue the shift will boost domestic energy production, lower electricity prices and strengthen economic and national security. Environmental groups and Democratic-led states are expected to challenge the move in court, warning it could undermine public health protections and create regulatory uncertainty for businesses operating globally.

The decision comes as energy costs remain a central political issue heading into midterm elections.

