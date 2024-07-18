Where LSU ranks when it comes to the granting of US utility patents 

This year, LSU jumped to No. 56 among universities granted U.S. utility patents in the National Academy of Inventors’ 2023 Top 100 rankings.

As Business Report features in its latest issue, that’s the school’s highest ranking yet, up 19 spots over the previous year.

Among the discoveries made in LSU laboratories is a vaccine against bovine respiratory disease and related illnesses. The diseases kill around 8 million calves each year and cost the U.S. cattle industry more than $1 billion.

Veterinary medicine professor Shafiqul Chowdhury took bovine herpes virus Type 1 and genetically modified it to provide the protective proteins of other bovine respiratory viruses—bovine viral diarrhea virus Type 1 and 2 and bovine respiratory syncytial virus.

