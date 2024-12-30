Where have all the managers gone?

Corporate America is on a mission to thin its management ranks in pursuit of greater efficiency, which is in turn causing workers on all levels to rethink their career paths, The Wall Street Journal reports.

U.S. public companies have cut their middle manager head counts by about 6% since the peak of their pandemic hiring sprees, according to a new analysis by employment data provider Live Data Technologies. Senior executives, whose ranks have shrunk nearly 5% since the end of 2021, haven’t fared much better.

United Parcel Service and Citigroup say they have cut thousands of supervisor jobs since last year, while Amazon Chief Executive Andy Jassy is aiming to increase the ratio of workers to managers. Earlier this month, Google CEO Sundar Pichai told staff that the company had culled managerial roles by 10% in its cost-cutting drive.

