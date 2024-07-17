Where does Louisiana stand in recovering jobs lost during the pandemic?

Louisiana is one of only a handful of states that has still not recovered jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

Louisiana had roughly 1.96 million jobs in February 2020, about a month before the pandemic reached the state and prompted emergency lockdowns that shuttered businesses and spurred layoffs across many job sectors.

With roughly 1.96 million jobs as of May 2024, the state’s job numbers have nearly rebounded but remain about 1.5% short of the pre-pandemic figure, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The nation recovered all of its pandemic job losses by June 2022 and has been growing steadily since, surpassing the pre-pandemic figures by 4.2% or 6.3 million jobs as of May.

Louisiana is one of only five states—and the only Southern state—that has yet to recover on the employment front. Joining Louisiana are Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts and Vermont, which are all just shy of their pre-pandemic jobs numbers.

Louisiana’s metropolitan areas, except for Baton Rouge and Lafayette, have struggled to regain their pandemic job losses. Baton Rouge has outshined the rest of the state by exceeding the February 2020 threshold by roughly 3%, or 13,000 jobs, while Lafayette has broken even.

Read the full story.