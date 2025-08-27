When will Gov. Landry weigh in on the Senate race? That depends on Trump

Gov. Jeff Landry says he won’t make a decision on who to support in Louisiana’s 2026 U.S. Senate race until he hears from President Donald Trump, The Shreveport Times reports.

“I’m waiting for the president to call,” Landry says.

Incumbent U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Republican, is already facing a number of challengers from his own party. Most prominent are Treasurer John Fleming, state Sen. Blake Miguez and Public Service Commissioner Eric Skrmetta. There’s also speculation that U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow, also a Republican, might throw her hat in the ring.

Cassidy, seeking a third term, is widely viewed as a particularly vulnerable primary candidate in part because of his past criticism of Trump, whom he voted to convict in the impeachment trial that stemmed from the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

He may also face challengers from the other side of the aisle. Last month, Louisiana Democratic Party executive director Dadrius Lanus promised that both Cassidy and House Speaker Mike Johnson will face Democratic challengers next year.

Read more from The Shreveport Times.