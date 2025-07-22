When is the best time for a boss to speak in a meeting?

If you’re leading meetings by speaking first, you might be stifling your team without realizing it, The Wall Street Journal writes.

Managers who dominate conversations often discourage dissent and creativity, leaving employees disengaged and productivity lagging. To reverse this pattern, leadership experts recommend making it a goal to be the third person to speak in meetings, creating space for diverse input before sharing your own perspective.

By holding back—even briefly—you’re more likely to hear fresh ideas and avoid biased groupthink. But waiting too long can also backfire, so balance is key.

