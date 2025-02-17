What’s plaguing the used car market?

Used-vehicle shoppers are finding stubbornly high prices at the dealership lot—if they can find a car at all, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Used-car and truck prices rose 2.2% from December to January, while new-car prices were flat, according to the Labor Department. It was a significant factor keeping overall inflation stuck at 3%, raising questions this week about whether the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this year.

Prices on both new and used vehicles have come down from their 2022 peak, when vehicles were in short supply because of supply-chain problems. The inflation has been more pronounced on used cars, though, and they remain pricier than they had been before the pandemic relative to new vehicles.

Car dealers and analysts say higher used-car prices will stick for a while. A number of factors are depressing inventory on preowned vehicle lots, likely extending a seller’s market.

