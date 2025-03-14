What’s next for the former home of Mike Anderson’s restaurant?

A long-vacant restaurant property on Greenwell Springs Road has a new owner.

Homebuilder A.P. Dodson purchased the former Mike Anderson’s restaurant site near Frenchtown Road for $950,000 from M.H.A’s of Central LLC, according to records filed today with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court.

Lance Ginn of Beau Box Commercial Real Estate brokered the deal for the seller. He told Daily Report that Mike Anderson’s vacated the property in 2016, and it has remained on the market since.

Mike Anderson’s still operates locations on Lee Drive, as well as in Prairieville and Gonzales. M.H.A’s of Central LLC originally purchased the land in 2006 for approximately $700,000.

Amber Morain and Michelle Richard of TGL Group represented A.P. Dodson in the sale. As of this afternoon’s deadline, the new owner has not disclosed plans for the site.