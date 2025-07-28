What’s behind the EU’s $750B deal for American energy?

As part of a new trade pact, the European Union has pledged to buy $750 billion worth of American oil, natural gas and nuclear fuel over three years—more than double its current annual U.S. energy imports, The Wall Street Journal writes.

But experts say the deal, which supports Trump’s latest trade agreement, may be more political than practical.

The EU can’t legally compel private energy firms to prioritize U.S. suppliers over cheaper global options, and both sides face major infrastructure bottlenecks. American LNG terminals and European ports are already near full capacity, while long-term contracts with other suppliers like Qatar and Norway limit flexibility.

Analysts say even if the EU bought all U.S. crude and liquefied natural gas, it still wouldn’t hit the $250 billion-per-year mark. Environmental concerns and falling global gas prices could further undermine the deal’s value.

Despite the bold headline, observers say market forces—not political pledges—will ultimately dictate energy trade flows.

