What you should know about expanded Social Security benefits

Nearly 3 million people could receive a boost in Social Security payments under legislation set for a final Senate vote in the coming days.

The Social Security Fairness Act would end longtime provisions that reduce the federal benefit for people who are also eligible for other pensions. The policies have heavily affected people who worked in state, local and federal government jobs, as well as teachers, firefighters and police officers, according to lawmakers and advocates.

The bill has bipartisan support but has drawn some criticism from some conservatives. The House approved the measure in November by a vote of 327-75 and the bill easily cleared its first hurdle in the Senate on Wednesday. Its backers hope the Senate will vote to send the legislation to President Joe Biden before lawmakers’ lame-duck session gives way to the new Congress in January.

Here is more on what the bill would mean:

The bill would repeal two provisions that limit Social Security benefits for certain recipients based on retirement payments they get from other sources—most often, but not exclusively, a public retirement program of a state or local government.

The Windfall Elimination Provision modifies the usual benefit formula for retirees or disabled workers who are entitled to pension payments based on earnings from jobs that were not covered by Social Security.

The details vary person to person but the idea, broadly, is that a monthly benefit is reduced by an amount tied to how much that person is receiving from a pension program in which they enrolled in lieu of paying Social Security payroll taxes.

