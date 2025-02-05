What we know about the new bookstore opening on Highland 

Baton Rouge is getting a new independent book store.

TBR Books and Tea, a locally owned bookstore, coffee and tea shop, is opening in early April on Highland Road next to Baton Rouge Succulent Co. and near Superior Grill Highland.

Jamie Freeman, a nonprofit consultant, bookkeeper, entrepreneur, and avid reader, signed the lease on the former Poise ‘N Ivy women’s clothing boutique in December. She first noticed the 2,500-square-foot building in October when she took a different route to work. After one tour, Freeman says she knew it was the spot to bring her vision to life.

“I think we need more places for the community to gather,” Freeman tells Daily Report. “I feel like a bookstore is a safe space for people. I think the Baton Rouge community needs that. We have one small independent bookstore. We need more. I don’t think a community can have too many bookstores.”

TBR Books and Tea, named after “to be read,” a common acronym in the reading community to describe a list of books you plan to read in the future, will sell books from various genres including a children’s section. It will also have a cafe with tea, coffee and pastries from local bakers.

The bookstore will feature a side room with dedicated seating, ideal for book clubs and small gatherings. Freeman is the co-host of the podcast ”Ink Drinkers” with Marissa Coulon, which discusses books and tea. Eventually, Freeman wants to transform the bookstore’s back office into a podcast studio available for rent.