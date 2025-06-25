What we know about Shell’s possible BP megamerger 

Shell is in early talks to acquire BP in what could be the largest oil merger in decades, according to people familiar with the matter, The Wall Street Journal reports.

While Shell has denied the talks, BP shares briefly spiked following the report. A deal could value BP—currently worth around $80 billion—at a premium, potentially surpassing Exxon’s $83 billion merger in 1999.

The move would combine two U.K.-based oil supermajors and bolster Shell’s position against Exxon and Chevron. BP has struggled in recent years with leadership changes, strategic pivots and underperformance—factors that have made it vulnerable to a takeover, especially under pressure from activist investor Elliott Management.

Shell, by contrast, has doubled down on fossil fuels and focused on core operations, with strong stock performance and recent share buybacks. A merger would present significant integration challenges but could expand Shell’s global trading power and operational scale—particularly in the Gulf of Mexico. If completed, it would mark the biggest M&A deal of the year.

Read the full story.