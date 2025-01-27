What to know about Trump’s executive actions regarding climate

President Trump’s first week in office included a flurry of executive orders with implications for the Earth’s climate and environment.

While former President Joe Biden made climate change a hallmark of his administration and some of his policies remain, at least for now, Trump is quickly unraveling that.

Experts say Trump’s moves to step away from global climate action, ramp up domestic oil and gas production and remove incentives for electric vehicles are worrisome as the planet continues to heat up. Last year was the planet’s hottest year on record, and climate scientists say the rising heat is contributing to extreme weather affecting millions.

“These orders will make our air dirtier, make people sicker, make energy more expensive, and make our communities less prepared for extreme weather,” writes Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, a marine biologist, policy expert and author who co-founded the nonprofit think tank Urban Ocean Lab.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order last week directing the U.S. to again withdraw from the landmark Paris climate agreement aimed at global cooperation on climate change.

“Walking away from the Paris Agreement won’t protect Americans from climate impacts, but it will hand China and the European Union a competitive edge in the booming clean energy economy and lead to fewer opportunities for American workers,” said Ani Dasgupta, president and CEO of the World Resources Institute.

