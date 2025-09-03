What to know about the state’s new energy efficiency program

After years of back-and-forth, Louisiana regulators say they’ve finally settled on a path forward for energy efficiency, The Center Square writes.
In a 4-1 vote last month, the Public Service Commission approved a four-year framework backed by utilities, advocacy groups and contractors. The plan ties budgets to 2023 revenues rather than outdated 2012 levels, with utility spending on efficiency starting at 1% in 2026 and rising to 1.5% by year four.
At least 70% of each budget must go directly to customer incentives—growing to 75% by the end of the first cycle—with a floor of 15% dedicated to low-income or high-burden households. A single statewide evaluator will measure results, replacing the patchwork of utility-hired contractors.
Supporters say the changes will bring consistency, scale and accountability to a program long plagued by shifting rules. Commissioner Davante Lewis cast the lone dissenting vote. The move comes as Louisiana households face electricity costs rising at twice the rate of inflation.