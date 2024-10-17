What to know about the proposed constitutional amendment 

Louisiana voters next month will decide whether to dedicate future funding to restoring the state’s disappearing coast or use it to address other needs with a proposed amendment to the Constitution, the USA Today network reports.

Amendment No. 1 would expand the dedication to the Coastal Protection and Restoration Fund to add federal money Louisiana receives from offshore wind, solar and other alternative or renewable energy sources generated in federal Gulf waters off the state’s coast. Such money could come from federal lease sales, operating fees and other agreements.

That money currently flows into the state’s general fund, where it can be spent in any manner chosen by the Louisiana Legislature, while a small amount goes to the Department of Energy and Natural Resources.

The proposed amendment is the only one on the Nov. 5 ballot, while four more will be considered in Louisiana’s Dec. 7 election.

