What to know about the Outlook outage

If you’re having email problems today—you’re not alone.

Thousands of workers across the nation on Monday reported issues with Microsoft’s suite of products, including the Outlook and Teams platforms, the Washington Post reports.

As of 11 a.m., the outage reporting site Downdetector charted more than 10,000 reports for Outlook, 365, Teams and the Microsoft store combined.

The company said on X that a “recent change” had affected users trying to access Exchange Online and the Microsoft Teams app, and that it was trying to resolve the problem.

“We’ve started to deploy a fix which is currently progressing through the affected environment,” Microsoft said. “While this progresses, we’re beginning manual restarts on a subset of machines that are in an unhealthy state.”

Read the full story.