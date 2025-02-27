What to know about the legal risks of your company’s DEI policies 

With the Trump administration’s rollout of executive orders targeting corporate diversity, equity and inclusion policies, many companies have been scrambling to review their DEI programs and practices for compliance, Harvard Business Review reports.

While the executive orders are new, core federal and state equal employment opportunity, or EEO, laws have not changed.

Trump’s executive orders ended federal contractor affirmative action programs and Trump can direct federal employees to take certain actions against “illegal” DEI policies and programs.

However, what is deemed “illegal” under core EEO laws has remained unchanged since Trump took office. Companies with “illegal” DEI policies and programs should be less concerned about legal risk and more focused on regulatory and litigation risks.

Companies have a First Amendment right to express their views on DEI, affirmed in spring 2024 by a conservative-leaning panel of judges of the 11th Circuit.

With Attorney General Pam Bondi’s Feb. 5 memo directing the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division “to investigate, eliminate and penalize illegal DEI and DEIA preferences, mandates, policies, programs, and activities in the private sector,” leaders are urgently looking for guidance on how to pursue their lawful, fair and business-driven DEI initiatives.

Equal Employment Opportunity Commission acting Chair Andrea Lucas warns companies to avoid rules that base decisions on race or gender, but she has expressed support for:

Standardizing interview questions, promotion criteria, and hiring policies.

Removing “culture fit” from hiring and promotion practices.

Widening the pool of applicants by expanding colleges and geographical areas where you recruit.

Conducting regular audits to identify potential areas of legal risk.

Read the full story from Harvard Business Review. A subscription may be required.