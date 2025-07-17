What to know about Baton Rouge’s storm prep

City-parish officials have launched resources and personnel ahead of the approaching storm to help residents prepare for the forecast inclement weather.

Department of Public Works crews have been engaged in “Drain Patrol” operations, inspecting and clearing major drainage structures across the parish, officials said Thursday afternoon.

In an effort to reduce the risk of flooding, DPW has temporarily redirected crews from regularly scheduled services to focus solely on storm preparation activities.

The Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness has also stocked the sandbag sites across the parish with additional sand and bags. Residents must bring their own shovels. City-parish officials warn that residents should be cautious of scammers or individuals attempting to sell prefilled sandbags at distribution sites.

Ahead of the storm, MOHSEP also has partnered with the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging to pre-position resources and support services.

MOHSEP will monitor weather conditions in coordination with the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and the National Weather Service.

For storm preparation tips, emergency alerts and sandbag site information, visit brla.gov/redstickready.