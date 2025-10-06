What to expect from US online sales this holiday season

U.S. holiday online sales are expected to rise 5.3% to $253.4 billion between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31, according to Adobe Analytics—a slower pace than last year’s 8.7% growth as inflation and trade policy uncertainty weigh on consumers, Reuters writes.

Cyber Monday remains the biggest online shopping day, projected to generate $14.2 billion in sales, up 6.3% from 2023. Adobe expects shoppers to kick off spending during Amazon’s October Big Deal Days and competing events, totaling about $9 billion in sales.

Consumers are expected to hunt for bargains, prioritize essentials and increasingly use mobile devices and “buy now, pay later” plans, which are set to add $2 billion in spending. Discounts will likely average up to 28%, similar to last year, as shoppers seek higher-value purchases in categories like sporting goods and electronics.

Retailers are issuing mixed outlooks, with Walmart and Macy’s raising forecasts while Target, Best Buy and Mattel remain cautious.

Read the full story.