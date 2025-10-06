What to expect from US online sales this holiday season

U.S. holiday online sales are expected to rise 5.3% to $253.4 billion between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31, according to Adobe Analytics—a slower pace than last year’s 8.7% growth as inflation and trade policy uncertainty weigh on consumers, Reuters writes.
Cyber Monday remains the biggest online shopping day, projected to generate $14.2 billion in sales, up 6.3% from 2023. Adobe expects shoppers to kick off spending during Amazon’s October Big Deal Days and competing events, totaling about $9 billion in sales.
Consumers are expected to hunt for bargains, prioritize essentials and increasingly use mobile devices and “buy now, pay later” plans, which are set to add $2 billion in spending. Discounts will likely average up to 28%, similar to last year, as shoppers seek higher-value purchases in categories like sporting goods and electronics.
Retailers are issuing mixed outlooks, with Walmart and Macy’s raising forecasts while Target, Best Buy and Mattel remain cautious.