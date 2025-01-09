What the Tax Foundation says about Louisiana’s population exodus

Louisiana is continuing to struggle with losing residents, according to a recent analysis from the influential Tax Foundation.

For the analysis, the nonprofit looked at a combination of recent U.S. Census Bureau interstate migration data, as well as commercial datasets released last week by U-Haul and United Van Lines.

With a 0.38% drop, Louisiana saw the sixth-highest population loss between July 1, 2023, and June 30, 2024. Of the Southern states, only Louisiana and Mississippi saw population losses. Mississippi saw its population decline by 0.17%.

The analysis points to the shifting attitudes in the workplace following the pandemic as one reason leading residents to move.

“In the post-pandemic era of increased remote and hybrid workplace flexibility, more Americans now enjoy the flexibility to live in a state of their preference while working for an employer located elsewhere,” the analysis reads.

