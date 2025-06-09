What the loss of Theatre Baton Rouge has meant to the arts community

After nearly eight decades of staging community performances, Theatre Baton Rouge has announced its final curtain, 225 reports.

Its 79th season—meant to feature nine shows—ended abruptly in March when board members revealed the nonprofit would close its doors six days before Xanadu was to open, and cancel the remaining plays—Cat on a Hot Tin Roof and Fiddler on the Roof.

Founded in 1946, TBR was once Baton Rouge’s theatrical heartbeat, drawing packed houses with more than 6,000 subscribers in the 1970s. But in recent years, attendance slipped—from nearly 1,000 season tickets five years ago to just 450—while production costs soared amid post‑pandemic inflation.

A sudden board shake‑up and financial strain—with 2023 revenue of $836,000 falling short of $993,000 in expenses—sealed the theater’s fate.

TBR’s demise has altered the region’s live theater landscape. Smaller organizations, some in existence for decades, have begun absorbing part of the role played by TBR, once seen as the area’s community theater hub. Its nearly year-round slate of shows allowed performers to partake in sweeping musicals, youth productions and provocative social commentaries.

“It’s a loss to the arts in Greater Baton Rouge,” says Sullivan Theater founder Dave Freneaux, a past TBR board member and volunteer. “Absent TBR, there honestly isn’t enough stage and theatrical time in the community for everybody who wants to be involved.”

It follows a dismal national trend in which scores of organizations have closed since the pandemic. In 2020, theaters recorded nearly 90% declines in ticket income following lockdowns and social distancing, says Corinna Schulenburg, director of communications at Theatre Communications Group. The organization releases an annual Theatre Facts report on the state of U.S. nonprofit theaters.

