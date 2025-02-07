What the latest jobs report means for the national economy

Slowing but healthy U.S. job growth, combined with rising inflation expectations, supports the Federal Reserve’s notion to keep interest rates on hold for the foreseeable future, Bloomberg reports.

Nonfarm payrolls moderated last month, unemployment fell, and annual government revisions are showing job gains were softer but still solid in 2024, according to a Bureau of Labor Statistics report issued Friday. Separate data released from the University of Michigan shows consumers expect prices to rise much faster this year as President Donald Trump pushes forward with tariffs.

The reports spotlight a moderating yet still-strong labor market that is continuing to fuel the economy, while proposed policies from the Trump administration risk reigniting inflationary pressures. It helps explain why Fed officials have signaled that they may delay lowering borrowing costs further after a full percentage point of interest-rate cuts last year.

