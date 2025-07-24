What the latest jobless claims numbers say about the national job market

The number of Americans filing for jobless aid fell for the sixth straight week, hitting the lowest level since mid-April.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that jobless claims for the week ending July 19 fell by 4,000 to 217,000. That’s fewer than the 227,000 new applications analysts were expecting.

Applications for unemployment aid are viewed as representative of layoffs.

Earlier in July, the Labor Department reported that U.S. employers added a surprising 147,000 jobs in June, adding to evidence that the American labor market continues to show resilience despite uncertainty over President Donald Trump’s economic policies. The job gains were much more than expected and the unemployment rate ticked down 4.1% from 4.2% in May.

Though the job market is broadly healthy by historical standards, some weaknesses have surfaced as employers contend with fallout from Trump’s policies, especially his aggressive tariffs.

Companies that have announced job cuts this year include Procter & Gamble, Workday, Dow, CNN, Starbucks, Southwest Airlines, Microsoft, Google and Facebook parent company Meta.

Read the full story.