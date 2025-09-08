What the economic impact of carbon capture could mean for the Capital Region

Carbon capture, utilization and sequestration is emerging as the cornerstone of Greater Baton Rouge’s economic future.

According to a new report from BRAC, as of August 2025 the regional pipeline includes 45 projects representing $60 billion in potential investment and nearly 6,000 jobs. While just 23 of the projects employ CCUS technologies, they account for more than 90% of the potential new capital investment and 80% of the projected future jobs.

Public backing is strong—72% of Louisiana residents, across party lines, support incentives for the technology—and federal policy is also favorable under Trump’s energy agenda.

Still, not every project will materialize quickly, with some delayed into the 2030s. Analysts say CCUS could ultimately deliver $25 billion in GDP growth, $44 billion in output and more than 220,000 jobs.

See the full report.