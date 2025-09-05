What professors in the South say concerns them more than pay

Faculty across the South say political interference—not pay—is now their top concern, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

Of the roughly 4,000 faculty members surveyed in August by the American Association of University Professors, nearly one-quarter say they’re considering leaving their positions, with Louisiana professors even higher at 29%.

Professors cite mounting fears of teaching on topics such as climate change and feminism, the erosion of tenure protections, and the removal of diversity, equity and inclusion policies. Many also pointed to state laws restricting abortion and LGBTQ+ rights as reasons to leave. More than half say they would not recommend their state as a place to work, and nearly 40% reported seeing an impact on faculty hiring.

While LSU Board of Supervisors Chair Scott Ballard dismissed concerns about political overreach, several Louisiana professors described feeling silenced by fear of political backlash and administrative discipline.

