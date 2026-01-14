What OPEC predicts global oil demand will look like beyond 2026

Global oil demand is expected to keep climbing into 2027, according to OPEC’s first outlook for the year, signaling a more resilient energy market than many analysts had forecast, The Wall Street Journal writes.

The cartel projects worldwide consumption will rise by 1.34 million barrels a day next year, only slightly below the estimated growth of 1.38 million barrels a day in 2026.

While demand growth is slowing modestly, supply dynamics remain complex. OPEC anticipates production outside the broader OPEC+ alliance will increase by 610,000 barrels a day in 2027, led by Brazil, Canada, Qatar and Argentina, a marginal dip from this year’s expected gains.

In the near term, December numbers highlight ongoing volatility. OPEC crude output rose by 105,000 barrels a day to 28.56 million barrels a day, even as total OPEC+ production fell by 238,000 barrels a day, largely due to a sharp drop in Kazakhstan’s output.

