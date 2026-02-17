What Nike’s salary data reveals about its tech strategy

Nike’s latest work visa salary disclosures offer a revealing look at how the sportswear giant is reshaping itself around technology and automation, Inc. writes.

The data shows the company hiring aggressively for software engineering, data, AI and digital design roles, with pay ranging from the low six figures to more than $300,000—and up to $425,000 for a vice president of global brand marketing.

Even as Nike recently cut hundreds of distribution center jobs, it lists hundreds of open positions tied to tech, product and supply chain intelligence, signaling a strategic pivot toward advanced technology and automation.

The payroll data underscores a broader realignment: investing in digital infrastructure, AI-powered supply chains and brand innovation to sharpen its competitive edge. In short, Nike’s hiring budgets reveal a company betting that its future growth runs through code as much as sneakers.

