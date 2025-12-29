What millennials and Gen Z want from workplace health care 

Younger employees are reshaping workplace health care expectations—and employers who ignore that shift risk losing talent.

As Harvard Business Review writes, millennials and Gen Z workers want care that’s affordable, easy to access, and supports prevention, mental health and family planning. They also expect consumer-grade convenience, from seamless virtual options to clear, science-backed guidance—delivered with respect.

According to Kaiser Permanente executives Maria Ansari and Ramin Davidoff, companies can better meet these needs by embracing seven strategies already gaining traction. Among them: using AI tools to personalize benefits and improve patient-provider interactions, expanding virtual care adoption, and shifting reimbursement models toward prevention to curb chronic disease before it starts.

Mental health support is also critical—with historically high depression rates under age 30—and affordability remains a major barrier, as two-thirds of young adults skip care due to cost. Employers can help by offering stipends, wellness incentives, transportation support and smarter communication through platforms younger workers already use.

The message: To be an employer of choice, build health care that works like the rest of their lives—simple, digital and proactive.

