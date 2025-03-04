What Louisiana’s latest energy production numbers show

​​Louisiana crude oil and natural gas production both saw year-over-year dips in December, according to newly released data from the Energy Information Administration.

Crude oil production stood at 79,000 barrels per day in December, down 1.2% from November and down 10.7% from December 2023. The state’s crude oil production has trended downward for the better part of the past decade.

Natural gas production, meanwhile, stood at 9,210 million cubic feet per day in December, down less than 0.1% from November and down 13.2% from December 2023. The state’s natural gas production peaked in May 2023 and has since begun trending downward.

On a national level, crude oil production was at 13,491,000 b/d in December, up 0.7% from November and up 1.4% from December 2023. Natural gas production was at 128,917 MMcf/d in December, up 2% from November and up 0.7% from December 2023.

Texas continues to be the nation’s leading producer of both crude oil (5,723,000 b/d) and natural gas (36,599 MMcf/d).