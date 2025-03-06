What Louisiana emergency experts say about Trump’s idea to get rid of FEMA

Emergency preparedness experts have expressed mixed feelings since President Donald Trump first suggested “maybe getting rid of FEMA” and letting states manage federal disaster funding, Louisiana Illuminator writes.

Those wary of Trump’s direction point to Louisiana’s Road Home program as a cautionary tale, citing tens of thousands of homeowners left without adequate resources to repair or rebuild.

Trump first floated the elimination of the Federal Emergency Management Agency during a visit to North Carolina after Hurricane Helene, criticizing it for being too slow and inefficient. Proponents of the idea are frustrated with disaster management bureaucracy and invite changes to the current system, but some believe a complete dismantling of the agency would invite even more problems.

The president has convened a committee tasked to review FEMA and file a report later this year with recommendations to improve operations.

Disaster experts who spoke with the Illuminator agree the underlying problem is not so much with FEMA itself but with the public’s misconceptions about its role.

“I think there’s some misunderstanding about how FEMA works,” says Andrea Davis, a former FEMA external affairs director in Louisiana. She worked for the agency after Hurricane Katrina and now does emergency preparedness consulting.

Many people mistakenly confuse FEMA’s role with that of first responders and local emergency operations officials, Davis says.

Jacques Thibodeaux, director of the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness, or GOHSEP, explained that disaster response is generally organized into three stages—each with a different level of oversight.

Local officials handle the initial response during the first 72 hours after a disaster, according to Thibodeaux. The state then handles the second phase, from three to 14 days after the event, and FEMA’s role typically begins after two weeks, he says.

“They’re not out there handing out bottles of water,” GOHSEP spokesperson Mike Steele says. “That’s not [FEMA’s] role.”

