What leaders can say when they don’t know the answer

A common misconception about leadership that leadership coaches hear is that leaders need to know all the answers, although that’s far from the reality of being a manager.

As Harvard Business Review writes, great leadership is not about knowing—it’s about how leaders show up when they don’t know and how they move forward through unfamiliar territory. It’s about creating a plan for a project that’s never been done before, helping a team navigate change, envisioning a new approach, or even just putting one foot in front of the other when the unexpected hits.

What does a leader say to reassure their team and successfully guide them in these moments—despite not knowing the answer?

See a roundup of phrases from the Harvard Business Review. A subscription may be required.