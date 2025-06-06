What job applicants are saying about AI hiring processes 

As employers increasingly rely on AI tools to streamline hiring, job seekers are navigating a tech-driven process that offers speed—but not always clarity, Fast Company writes.

With applicants now leveraging AI to apply en masse, recruiters are overwhelmed, prompting a shift to automated assessments, asynchronous video interviews, and chatbots. A 2024 Resume Builder survey found nearly 70% of companies plan to integrate AI into hiring by the end of 2025.

Applicants say asynchronous video interviews are more convenient than live screening calls, even if preparing them can take hours. Some are even encountering AI-generated interviewers—glitchy but efficient.

Still, many prefer this over radio silence; 40% of job seekers say their top frustration is never hearing back after applying.

But challenges persist. Chatbots often fail to answer basic questions, and personality assessments—now common—leave applicants wondering how their results are used. Lack of transparency is also a major source of frustration: 77% of job seekers say unclear processes make the experience worse.

