What Gov. Landry’s budget proposal means for private K-12 education 

Gov. Jeff Landry is proposing nearly $100 million in state funding for private K-12 education in the 2025-26 school year, more than doubling the current budget for private education, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

The plan would expand the existing $46.3 million voucher program into the new LA GATOR scholarship, which would offer grants to families to cover private school tuition, uniforms, computers and other expenses. This expansion could increase the number of supported students from 6,600 to nearly 12,000.

Meanwhile, public school teachers and staff could face potential pay cuts unless voters approve a constitutional amendment in the March 29 election. The amendment would secure funding to make recent stipends—$2,000 for teachers and $1,000 for support staff—permanent, a cost of about $200 million annually. Without the amendment’s passage, these increases might not be sustainable.

Even if approved, some public school districts and charter schools might still struggle to fund the full stipend amounts. The governor has pledged to support districts that can’t maintain higher salaries on their own. The application period for the new LA GATOR scholarships opens on March 1.

Read the full story.