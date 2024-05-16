What fuels Chef Don Bergeron

Sponsored by Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge

Quality, service, loyalty. These are just a few of the principles that guide Chef Don Bergeron in his daily work as a private caterer and owner of Bergeron’s City Market.

Bergeron got his start in the food service industry about 20 years ago, catering small dinner parties and providing a meal delivery service for local families. Today, Bergeron’s storefront, at 8200 Jefferson Highway, offers a dine-in restaurant, event space, retail store and home for his catering business.

One essential piece to his business success is his Mercedes-Benz vehicle, a 2023 GLE 450. While Bergeron bought the vehicle for personal use, it gets used frequently to haul fresh fruits and vegetables from farmers, pick up bulk orders from local grocery warehouses, and even serves as a spacious and clean area for transporting elegant catering platters for parties.

Bergeron sources a lot of local products like fruits to make his own jams and jellies. He’s also a gardener and grows his own herbs and flowers. “On the weekends, I’ll go and get things I need and bring them back to plant them,” he says. “It’s a well-used vehicle. I’m not afraid to use it for anything. It’s a tough vehicle made to last.”

While he enjoys the feeling of luxury when he sits behind the wheel, his Mercedes is also a vehicle with impressive safety features like the lane-keeping assist, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. “I can replace the car, but I can’t replace me, so one of the big reasons I drive a Mercedes is because of the safety of the car.”

This is Bergeron’s third Mercedes vehicle, and he says Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge has been a pleasure to work with over the past 15 years. “Quite a few of the employees come in my shop almost every day to buy lunch or get something for dinner, so I see them quite a bit,” he says. “It’s nice to do business back and forth. It’s a great relationship.”

In fact, Bergeron says, he briefly considered test driving a different brand of SUV before his last purchase but quickly decided against it. “I ended up not doing that because the quality of the vehicle that you buy here, plus the service, led me to not want to look anywhere else,” he says.

“In my business, I demand quality in the food products we offer and the service that we provide. I get the same thing by coming here. It’s the same business philosophy and melds with what we do,” he adds.

