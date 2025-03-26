What forecasters are saying early on about this year’s hurricane season

Forecasters are predicting another above-average hurricane season will threaten communities along the East and Gulf coasts, Bloomberg reports.

AccuWeather forecasters said Wednesday morning that as many as six storms could hit the U.S. this year. Between 13 and 18 storms will at least reach tropical storm strength and seven to 10 of those are expected to develop into hurricanes.

Last year, several hurricanes struck across the Gulf Coast and southern Appalachians. Hurricane Helene last year killed nearly 250 people across several states—the deadliest storm to strike the contiguous U.S. since Katrina in 2005.

