What effective CEOs do after the first 90 days

While the first 90 days in office may focus on identifying strategic issues and delivering a few quick wins for the company, the period following that that is when obstacles start to emerge, the Harvard Business Review writes.

What can go wrong? Employees resist proposed changes to organizational structures and culture. Disagreements in the top team leak out into the open, causing confusion and unease. Growth looks more difficult to achieve than first imagined while investors become restless awaiting the promised uptick in performance.

Research shows that it takes more than six months for CEOs make an impact, build the leadership team, strengthen culture, and transform the value of an organization.

To navigate that, HBR identifies six actions that can be used as a leadership system to remain effective past the initial 90 days in office.

First, communicate what you value and want to change in the company. CEOs often internalize what they’ve learned about the organization and external landscape, mistakenly assuming it will be obvious to others through the actions they take or the words they use. HBR encourages executives to share with their organization their opinions on what the organization does at its best and worst, as well as where they see potential opportunities to create more value for customers.

