What Capital Region executives say it takes to be a great leader

What’s the one quality every great leader needs? We asked some of Louisiana’s top execs, and let’s just say no two answers were the same. Some say it’s heart. Others swear by vision, curiosity or the ability to actually listen. Turns out, leadership isn’t one-size-fits-all, but the best leaders do have that certain something that makes people want to follow. From gut instincts to grit, here’s a sample of what they say truly sets standout leaders apart.

“The ability to craft a vision. It is as simple as the old adage that without vision the people perish. You are responsible for energizing the people who follow you.”

Adam Beary, president and CEO, Bear Process Safety

“There is no substitute for authenticity. It is the foundation for trust, collaboration, motivation and the many other ingredients that go into success.”

Matt Lee, interim president, LSU

