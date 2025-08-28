What BTR expects its holiday weekend travel numbers to look like

Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport is expecting slightly higher passenger volume for the Labor Day travel period compared to last year.

Assistant Aviation Director Louis Hubbard tells Daily Report that for the holiday travel period from Aug. 29 through Sept. 2, airport officials project nearly 6,000 passengers will depart from BTR.

This year’s schedule includes eight additional flights. Included in the numbers is Delta’s special flight to LSU’s season-opening game against Clemson.

The airport announced last month the addition of nonstop flights from Baton Rouge for four LSU games this season. The flights will be offered by American, United and Delta. The airport also announced flights to Baton Rouge for three home games this season.

Passengers planning their trips are encouraged to visit FLYBTR.com and use the Fly My Airport tool to compare and book flights, as well as rental cars, not just for the holiday weekend but for travel throughout the year.

Domestic round-trip flights are 6% cheaper compared to last year, averaging $720 a ticket, according to AAA. Booking data from AAA shows hotel rates are 11% lower and car rental costs are 3% cheaper compared to last Labor Day.

At the same time, summer gas prices have remained low, matching summer averages in 2021.