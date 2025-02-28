What BASF expects this year

BASF expects earnings to increase slightly this year due to cost savings the company is pursuing to offset continued investment in a big petrochemical site in China and a tough economic environment, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The German chemical giant is seeking to slash costs and shed noncore assets to counter subdued demand overseas in China and Europe. The company plans to approach the market to explore options for its remaining coatings activities in early summer after selling its Brazilian paints business to Sherwin-Williams earlier this month.

It aims to have its agricultural unit ready for an initial public offering in 2027, but Chief Financial Officer Dirk Elvermann said in a media call that the company hasn’t yet decided on the size of the IPO, pending market conditions and anticipated high market interest.

Read the full story.