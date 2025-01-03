What a voting rights advocate is saying about Louisiana’s redistricting case

While the U.S. Supreme Court hasn’t set a date yet for when it will hear the challenge against Louisiana’s majority-Black 6th Congressional District, a national expert alleges Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill is content in losing the case, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

Marina Jenkins, executive director for the National Redistricting Foundation, told reporters in a teleconference that her group filed a “friend of the court” brief (as an outside party to the case), on Dec. 26 calling on the Supreme Court to keep the current map in place. Jenkins suggests that Murrill’s heart might not be in the task of defending the current map.

It’s an allegation Murrill has firmly refuted, despite having strenuously defended a prior map in federal court that had just one majority-Black district.

Read the full story.