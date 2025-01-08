What a top Fed official says about rate cuts in relation to Trump’s tariff plan 

A top policymaker at the U.S. Federal Reserve said Wednesday he still supports cutting interest rates this year, despite elevated inflation and the prospect of widespread tariffs under the incoming Trump administration.

Christopher Waller, an influential member of the Fed’s board of governors, says he expects inflation will move closer to the Fed’s 2% target in the coming months. And in some of the first comments by a Fed official specifically about tariffs, he says that greater import duties likely won’t push up inflation this year.

“My bottom-line message is that I believe more cuts will be appropriate,” Waller said in Paris at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

“If, as I expect, tariffs do not have a significant or persistent effect on inflation, they are unlikely to affect my view,” Waller adds.

His remarks are noteworthy because the impact of tariffs is a key wild card for the economy this year. Waller also suggests he is more optimistic about inflation than many Wall Street investors, who increasingly expect the Fed to keep its rate steady this year as elevated prices continue to linger.

“I believe that inflation will continue to make progress toward our 2% goal over the medium term and that further (rate) reductions will be appropriate,” he says. While inflation has been persistent in recent months—it ticked up to 2.4% in November, according to the Fed’s preferred measure—Waller argues that outside of housing, which is difficult to measure, prices are cooling.

Read the full story.