What a federal study says about the cost of LNG exports

A long-awaited Department of Energy study released Tuesday reports that a single LNG project, exporting 4 billion cubic feet of gas a day, would emit more annual greenhouse gas emissions than 141 countries each did in 2023, Floodlight reports.

The study also reported that LNG production and transportation adds more pollution to areas already burdened by other petrochemical industries, validating concerns of residents who live near existing LNG facilities.

If no limits are placed on U.S. LNG exports, the study finds, such “unconstrained” development would increase energy prices by $100 or more per year for every household in the U.S. Industrial sectors, which rely on natural gas, would see costs increase $125 billion through 2050, leading to potential price hikes for consumer goods.

“The more volumes of U.S. LNG are exported, the greater the risk of this global price volatility being imported into our domestic market and impacting U.S. consumers and manufacturers,” Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm writes in a statement accompanying the report.

Despite the findings, the analysis, ordered by the Biden administration in January, does not say that LNG exports should be stopped.

Read the full story.