Wetlands redefined? This Louisiana bill makes it easier to build

A proposed Louisiana law could dramatically reshape how wetlands are defined and protected—drawing concern from environmental groups, legal experts and floodplain advocates, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

Senate Bill 94, recently passed by the Louisiana Senate, aims to align state policy with a 2023 U.S. Supreme Court decision that narrowed federal wetland protections. The bill reclassifies some wetlands cut off from navigable waters—such as those behind levees or dams—as “fastlands,” potentially removing them from regulatory oversight.

The change has real-world implications, highlighted by a lawsuit over a small dam built without a permit in Iberville Parish. Environmental groups say the bill’s vague language could open the door for more such developments without federal review, weakening flood protection and threatening habitats.

Critics argue the bill invites legal confusion and undermines flood mitigation efforts. Supporters, including Sen. “Big Mike” Fesi, say it strengthens property rights and streamlines levee construction. “We try calling everything wetlands just because it has a little water in it,” Fesi said. “It’s gotten way out of hand.” But opponents warn that diminishing natural wetlands could raise flood risks and harm wildlife. The legislation now heads to the governor’s desk.

