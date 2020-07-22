Webinar of the Week, sponsored by Poche Estate Planning: Wills, trusts and powers of attorney during COVID-19
For over 30 years, estate planning attorney Laura Poche has helped thousands of people preserve their assets and protect their families by helping them set up their own rock-solid legal estate plans.
Attend a Free 2-Hour Webinar or ‘In Person’ Seminar to Discover How To:
- Avoid excessive costs, delays and stress of the Louisiana Succession.
- Avoid losing your life savings to expenses of nursing homes and private sitters.
- Keep peace in your family and avoid courtroom drama after someone dies.
- Determine whether you need a will, a trust, or both.
- Keep neighbors, thieves and the government out of your estate settlement.
- Attendees receive a free copy of Laura’s book which is a layman’s guide to estate planning in Louisiana.
- Stop worrying about your estate once and for all.
Join Laura’s webinar remotely via Zoom: Click here for dates and times
View Comments