    Webinar of the Week, sponsored by Poche Estate Planning: Wills, trusts and powers of attorney during COVID-19

    By
    -

    For over 30 years, estate planning attorney Laura Poche has helped thousands of people preserve their assets and protect their families by helping them set up their own rock-solid legal estate plans.

    Attend a Free 2-Hour Webinar or ‘In Person’ Seminar to Discover How To:

    • Avoid excessive costs, delays and stress of the Louisiana Succession.
    • Avoid losing your life savings to expenses of nursing homes and private sitters.
    • Keep peace in your family and avoid courtroom drama after someone dies.
    • Determine whether you need a will, a trust, or both.
    • Keep neighbors, thieves and the government out of your estate settlement.
    • Attendees receive a free copy of Laura’s book which is a layman’s guide to estate planning in Louisiana.
    • Stop worrying about your estate once and for all.

    Join Laura’s webinar remotely via Zoom: Click here for dates and times

    View Comments