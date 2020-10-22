Webinar of the Week, sponsored by LSU Flores MBA Program: Evolving aspects of business education

In this webcast, we will discuss how business schools are thinking differently about what and how they teach as the needs of learners and employers change. Hear from E. J. Ourso College of Business faculty about curricular and program innovations, ideas, and research that add value to students and industry. We will highlight the evolving aspects of business education and share some important initiatives within the E. J. Ourso College of Business with implications for industry. Click here to register.