Webinar of the Week, sponsored by COX Business: The Cloud can transform when, how and where you work

Your employees working remotely outside the traditional brick and mortar office is our new reality as we continue to find new ways to adapt. You may be grappling with ways to ensure business continuity that fit an organization of your size, and more importantly, maintain a level of security.

During this 30-minute webinar, we will share considerations your company should explore as you look at your current work-from-home solution and its viability to sustain the “new” normal work environment.

Connected Mobile Workforce

Virtual Desktop

Security

Business Continuity

Register here