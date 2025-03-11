Waste collection company eyes future growth with Gonzales land purchase

Privately owned waste collection company Waste Pro recently bought more than 30 acres near Interstate 10 in Gonzales.

The company purchased 34 acres on North Robert Wilson Road near I-10 and Tanger Outlets through Waste Pro of Louisiana Inc. from Litel Explorations LLC for $1.4 million, according to a deal filed last week with the Ascension Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

Florida-based Waste Pro USA operates in 10 states, including Louisiana, with operations in Baton Rouge, Covington, New Orleans and Houma.

Waste Pro President and CEO Sean Jennings represented the buyer in the land transaction. Timothy Litel represented the seller.

A Waste Pro spokesperson tells Daily Report that the land acquisition allows for future growth and storage in the Louisiana market. No immediate plans were disclosed.