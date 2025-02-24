Warren Buffett offers up a few insights into investing

Billionaire Warren Buffett is viewed as one of the world’s greatest investors, so his annual letters to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders are always read closely for lessons.

Buffett no longer ventures much into politics or current events in his letters, so he won’t offend anyone who might take it out on his many companies that include well-known ones like Geico insurance, Dairy Queen and Helzberg jewelry.

But Buffett’s latest letter released Saturday does offer insights into investing and some lessons from his six decades at the helm of Berkshire. Here’s a sample:

On what the U.S. government should do:

“Thank you, Uncle Sam. Someday your nieces and nephews at Berkshire hope to send you even larger payments than we did in 2024. Spend it wisely. Take care of the many who, for no fault of their own, get the short straws in life. They deserve better. And never forget that we need you to maintain a stable currency and that result requires both wisdom and vigilance on your part.”

On Berkshire’s investments in acquiring entire companies vs. investing in stocks:

“Understandably, really outstanding businesses are very seldom offered in their entirety, but small fractions of these gems can be purchased Monday through Friday on Wall Street and, very occasionally, they sell at bargain prices.”

